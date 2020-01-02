Image copyright Plymouth City Council Image caption The blaze at Efford Crematorium was mainly in the roof space

More than 50 funerals and services have been cancelled after a fire at a crematorium in Devon.

The blaze at Efford Crematorium, Plymouth, was tackled by 22 firefighters after smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the building on Tuesday.

Plymouth City Council, which runs the crematorium, said it was working with funeral directors to find alternatives.

No-one was in the crematorium or injured in the blaze.

Image caption Firefighters from across Plymouth were called at 12:45 GMT and an investigation is under way

The council said more services would be available at Weston Mill Crematorium, with staff working longer hours and at weekends.

"We would urge any families worried about arrangements to wait to hear from their funeral director," the council added.

The cause of the fire, which was mainly in the roof space, is currently unknown and an investigation is under way.