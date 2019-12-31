Image caption Firefighters were called at 12:45 GMT and an investigation is under way to look into the cause

Funerals will be rearranged after a fire at a crematorium in Devon.

The blaze at Efford Crematorium, Plymouth, was tackled by 22 firefighters after smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the building.

Firefighters from across the city were called to the site at 12:15 GMT. No-one was in the crematorium or injured in the blaze.

An investigation is under way to look into the cause.

Plymouth City Council, which runs the crematorium, said: "The fire was mainly in the roof space, although the cause of the blaze is not yet known."

The council said funerals planned for Thursday and Friday would be rearranged.

"Clearly this situation is distressing for families who are already grieving from the loss of a loved one, but we hope that they will understand the situation," it said.