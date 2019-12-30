Police given parking ticket during 999 call
Police officers were issued with a parking ticket for a marked police car while attending an emergency callout.
The parking charge notice, addressed to Devon and Cornwall Police requires the force to pay £85 within 28 days.
It relates to a vehicle parked in a car park at midnight on 2 November.
Officers in Plymouth have gone on Twitter to express their frustration after they explained the situation to the company which said they would be required to submit a written appeal.
The letter goes on to say the charge will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.
The police vehicle was left in the car park between 23:55 GMT and 00:29 GMT without a valid Pay by Phone transaction, according to the notice.
Officers from the Plymouth Response A Section tweeted the company should "please hold calling 999" while they fill out their written appeal.
Devon and Cornwall Police have yet to reveal where the incident happened.