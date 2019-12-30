Image caption Officers blocked off the roads in order to shut down the illegal rave

One man has been charged and further arrests have been made following an illegal rave involving hundreds of people.

The gathering took place at Cadover Bridge on Dartmoor, Devon, between Boxing Day and Friday.

A 27-year-old man, from South Brent, has been charged with driving over the alcohol limit.

Two other men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

The man who has been charged is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 14 January.

A 26-year-old man, from Tavistock, and a 27-year-old man, from the Dartmoor area, were both arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a Class A drug.

Police previously arrested an 18-year-old man, from Wilshire, and a 27-year-old man, from Kingskerswell, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink and drugs.

All four arrested men have since been released while inquiries continue.