Driver seriously injured as car hits house in Crockernwell
- 29 December 2019
A motorist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car hit a house in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A30 through Crockernwell at 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
The single-vehicle crash involved a white Morris Minor 1000. Witnesses have been asked to contact the police.
The main road through the village has been closed and will remain so until experts have assessed the condition of the building.