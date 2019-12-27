Image caption People started arriving at the rave from about midnight

Police have blocked off roads to shut down an illegal rave involving hundreds of people.

The rave at Cadover Bridge on Dartmoor was reported on Friday morning and officers were "working to close the event down".

Sgt Rob Wilson from Devon and Cornwall Police said it is a large scale illegal rave and "not a place for a peaceful post-Christmas dog walk".

Hundreds of cars have been parked near stages set up in a quarry.

Image caption Some ravers said they will clear up any mess that is made

Ch Supt Matt Longman said: "Our concerns are both for the people in attendance and the impact on the local community.

"We are currently at the scene working with members of the public to bring about closing the event down.

"Local roads are currently gridlocked and there is limited access for emergency vehicles to attend should they be needed."

Local roads in the area have been closed.