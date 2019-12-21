Image caption The bust describes Johnny Kingdom as a "Man of Exmoor"

A bust has been unveiled to commemorate wildlife television presenter Johnny Kingdom in his home village.

The 79-year-old film-maker, photographer and author specialised in his local area of Exmoor and north Devon.

He was killed on his land in September in an accident involving a digger.

The life-sized bust is in the village of Bishops Nympton, where he lived, and has been described as "awe-inspiring".

It was made by local sculptor Vanessa Marston and is in the grounds of the parish hall. An inscription describes Mr Kingdom as a "Man of Exmoor".

Image caption "A legend has been lost," Johnny Kingdom's family said when he died

Family friend Shirley Partridge said: "It's lovely. It really does capture him completely and it's quite awe-inspiring when you look at it actually."

Mr Kingdom was born and bred on the edge of Exmoor and worked as a gravedigger, a quarryman and a lumberjack until an accident whilst out logging.

He then made wildlife films and in 2006 his first series on BBC Two, A Year On Exmoor, was watched by more than three million people.

Tributes were paid at the time of his death by BBC Countryfile presenter Richard Taylor-Jones and fellow TV wildlife presenter Nick Baker.

Mr Baker said Johnny was "amazing character" who was "really was part of Devon".

He added that the county was going to be a "much quieter and less interesting place without him".