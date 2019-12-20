A38 Newton Abbot crash: Car left teetering over bridge
- 20 December 2019
A car crashed through a barrier and was left partially hanging off a bridge over a major road.
The crash, at about 07:45 GMT, left the front of the car teetering over the edge of the bridge over the A38 in Newton Abbot, Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was believed to have been injured in the crash.
The car was removed from the B3352 at about 09:00 GMT but the exit slip road to the A38 remains shut.