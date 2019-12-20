Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Teddy Baker was branded a bully by the judge

A carer who made fun of dementia patients and left them soaked in their urine has been jailed for a year.

Teddy Baker, 32, humiliated the helpless and elderly residents of Greenslades Nursing Home in Exeter in 2016 and 2017.

Baker, from the city, was convicted last month of nine counts of ill treatment by a care worker.

Sentencing him at Exeter Crown Court, Judge Timothy Rose told him he was a bully.

Baker's catalogue of abuse included pulling a urine-soaked vest over the face of a male patient and putting his hand over the mouth of a woman to stop her screaming.

Judge Rose told him he would be banned from working in the care sector again.

Image caption Baker abused patients during night shifts at Greenslades Nursing Home

The judge said: "You mistreated and abused elderly residents in your care. They all suffered from dementia and were wholly unable to care for themselves.

"Within months of starting work, you started to depart from the standards which were expected and your treated those in your care appallingly on a number of occasions."

Baker worked as one of two night-shift carers until three workmates blew the whistle on his abuse.

Judge Rose said Baker "established a climate of fear so other witnesses felt for a long time they could not come forward" and "threatened to make trouble for them if they made trouble for you".

Mark Worsley, defending, said the ill treatment did not amount to an assault in every case other than a woman who was pushed back into her chair.