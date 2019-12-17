Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plymouth City Council chief executive and returning officer Tracey Lee told a council meeting the review would take place

Plymouth's electoral registration will be reviewed after hundreds of young people were registered without consent.

Plymouth City Council admitted to errors with the registration of nearly 900 students and young people during the general election in November.

The council was previously found to have broken electoral registration during May's local elections.

Its chief executive Tracey Lee confirmed to a council meeting the review will take place.

She said the issues with the service had been referred to the scrutiny management board.

Ms Lee asked councillors not to speculate on the "outcome or issues" of the review until it was complete, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

The registration errors were caused by problems with tagging in May, leading to people being automatically added to the register, the council said in November.

All those who were added in error were removed and contacted about re-registering before the deadline if they were eligible.