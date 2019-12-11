Woman, 72, dies after being hit by HGV in Devon
- 11 December 2019
A 72-year-old woman as died after being hit by a HGV.
The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Fore Street, Bovey Tracey in Devon at about 14:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
She was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver of the lorry is helping the police with inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.