Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was struck near the Cromwell Arms, Bovey Tracey

A 72-year-old woman as died after being hit by a HGV.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Fore Street, Bovey Tracey in Devon at about 14:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the lorry is helping the police with inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.