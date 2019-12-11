Devon

Woman, 72, dies after being hit by HGV in Devon

  • 11 December 2019
Fore Street, Bovey Tracey Image copyright Google
Image caption The pedestrian was struck near the Cromwell Arms, Bovey Tracey

A 72-year-old woman as died after being hit by a HGV.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Fore Street, Bovey Tracey in Devon at about 14:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the lorry is helping the police with inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

