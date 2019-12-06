Image copyright Police Image caption Connor Lee reacted angrily when a man spat at the car he was driving at high speed

A teenage driver has been detained for mowing down a man who protested at his speeding.

Connor Lee from Charmouth, Dorset was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Exeter Crown Court.

The 19-year-old also admitted arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered and driving without insurance.

The judge said he set out to be "the macho man" during the attack outside a pub in Axminster, Devon.

The court heard Lee lost his temper when pub customer Stuart Dixon, who was smoking outside, spat at his car as a protest against the speed at which he raced past the Red Lion pub.

Lee turned his car round, stopped outside the pub and deliberately drove at Mr Dixon as he walked round the front of the vehicle towards the driver's window.

Pub customers rushed to Mr Dixon's aid but he had suffered two fractures to his lower right leg and a dislocated left ankle. He spent three weeks in hospital.

'Humiliation'

After the incident Lee drove to Seaton, where he torched the vehicle in a car park beneath a block of flats.

He was hoping to destroy the evidence but police were able to trace him using CCTV.

Lee was detained for four years and three months in a Young Offenders Institution by Judge David Evans.

He told Lee his actions were a result of the "humiliation you felt at being upbraided for speeding".

He added: "You set out, completely unnecessarily to confront him and to act the macho man by driving back down the road.

"All he had done is spit at your car and one can see why he was aggrieved by your speeding."