Image copyright Exeter Crown Court Image caption A trial date has been set for May 2020

A 96-year-old World War Two veteran has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting women near his home.

Former Royal Marine Richard Staves, of St James, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and will stand trial at Exeter Crown Court next year.

He is alleged to have sexually assaulted five women in an alleyway near Exeter Prison.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a trial in May 2020.

The offences happened on different dates between June 2016 and February 2018, and Mr Staves was released on bail.