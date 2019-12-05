Image caption The crash happened in the early hours of 14 January on the M5 near Cullompton

A man who killed his fiancé when he fell asleep at the wheel on the way back from a holiday has been banned from driving.

Dominic Evans was driving his partner Kayleigh Gill, 22, and their two children when his car hit a lorry on the M5 near Cullompton on 14 January.

Evans, 21, of Bere Alston, admitted causing death by careless driving.

He was given a 12 month driving ban and an eight month jail sentence, suspended for two years at Exeter Crown Court.

The court heard Evans had no memory of what happened, but other drivers saw the Nissan Juke drift gradually across from the middle lane and into the 18 tonne lorry at about 05:48 GMT.

Image caption Kayleigh Gill was taken to Derriford hospital from the scene of the crash but died days later

The couple had taken three coffee breaks and shared the driving duties to try to make sure they were safe, the court heard.

Miss Gill, who was the front seat passenger, suffered multiple injuries and died in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, days later.

Evans and the two children, aged two and four, were unharmed.

Judge Peter Johnson told Evans: "It seems to me the inevitable conclusion is that you were nodding off after your flight back to the UK.

"You were distraught at the scene and it is a mercy that the two children were not physically affected."

The court heard the older son was receiving counselling for psychological trauma from the crash.

A victim impact statement read out in court said Miss Gill's family were "devastated" by her death.