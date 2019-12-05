Image caption Holly Strawbridge "did not want to be involved" with social services the court heard

A mother "dismissed" help from social services after her teenage son had an overdose, a court heard.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, from Salcombe, Devon, is accused of giving son Tyler prescription drugs which led to his death in February, aged 15.

Plymouth Crown Court heard social services became involved in Tyler's care after a Valium overdose in 2018.

Ian Davidson of Devon social services, said it was "difficult to engage" his mother in plans to help Tyler.

The court heard Mrs Strawbridge had plied her teenage son with morphine and prescription painkillers at her home the evening before he was found dead in a pull-out bed.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe, Devon

Mrs Strawbridge denies two counts of supplying a class-A drug and two counts of child cruelty.

In January 2018 Tyler overdosed on 15 Valium pills and was admitted to hospital, the court heard.

Mr Davidson said in an email to a colleague that social services were "highly concerned for Tyler's welfare and safety" and feared an "inadvertent suicide" through a drugs overdose.

He said the "bright, thoughtful and caring young man" wanted to work with social services.

Tyler had been taking cannabis since he was 12 and had taken a wide array of other drugs including cocaine and prescription drugs.

'Clean and tidy'

Mrs Strawbridge told Mr Davidson that Tyler was "just like me" and she "did not want to be involved" with social services.

Tyler spent some of his time with his mother and some in Kingsbridge with his father who had separated from his mother when Tyler was young.

Mr Davidson said when Tyler was staying with his father he was "clean and tidy" and his father "wanted to help Tyler and engage fully" with social services.

The case continues.