Man accused of attacking cafe customer with injured seagull
- 5 December 2019
A man has appeared in court accused of hitting a cafe customer with an injured seagull.
Paul Elcombe, 26, is also accused of using his belt to beat the man at Goodbody's cafe in Plymouth on 12 May.
Mr Elcombe, from Greenbank in Plymouth, made no pleas to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to injure a wild bird.
He was remanded on bail at Plymouth Magistrates Court.
His next appearance is scheduled for 6 January before the city's crown court.