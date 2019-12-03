Exeter stabbing: Man in court on attempted murder charge
- 3 December 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a woman in Devon.
The victim, aged in her 20s, was found stabbed at a property in Pennsylvania Road, Exeter, at about 20:40 GMT on Sunday.
She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Conrad Karol Kurp, 22, also of Pennsylvania Road, was remanded by Exeter magistrates and will appear at the city's crown court on 12 December.
He is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.