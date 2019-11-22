Image caption Officers were called to Torquay's Jack and Jill Childcare in July

A nursery worker who was arrested after "a number of children" were identified as potential victims of sexual assault has had their bail extended.

Police were called to Jack and Jill Childcare, in Torquay, in July.

Officers said the employee, who has been moved out of the area while inquiries continue, has now been bailed until 22 January.

More than 100 families who have children at the nursery have been contacted as part of the investigation.

The nursery has had its licence suspended.