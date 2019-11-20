Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alexander Lewis-Ranwell denies the murder on grounds of insanity

A man with paranoid schizophrenia killed three elderly people due to delusional thoughts they were part of a paedophile ring, a court has heard.

Anthony Payne, 80, and 84-year-old twin brothers, Richard and Roger Carter were bludgeoned to death with a hammer and spade in Exeter on 10 February.

They were not involved in abuse but Alexander Lewis-Ranwell had thoughts they were, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The 28-year-old denies the murders on grounds of insanity.

Prosecutor Richard Smith QC said: "Mr Lewis-Ranwell was suffering from delusions on the day of the killings that there was an organised paedophile ring that was holding and abusing children.

"His victims, he deludedly thought were somehow involved in that.

"The victims (were) of course not involved in any such thing."

Mr Lewis-Ranwell did not dispute killing the men, jurors heard.

The court heard it was agreed his level of responsibility was reduced because he was suffering from a serious mental disorder at the time.

Jurors were told but they would have to decide if he was guilty of manslaughter or not guilty by reason of insanity.