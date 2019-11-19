Image caption Robin Bearman was jailed for two years and two months at Exeter crown Court

A father has been jailed for slamming his three-week-old daughter against a kitchen counter during a "flash of frustration".

Robin Bearman, from Ilfracombe, Devon, lost his temper during an early feed and hit her head on the counter twice.

He was jailed for two years and two months at Exeter Crown Court after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.

He initially lied meaning his wife became a suspect and had her children taken away.

The baby had two skull fractures and a serious bleed on the brain and was thought at first to have suffered a serious brain injury.

She has a misshaped skull as a result of the assault and struggles with speech and hearing.

Bearman tried to lie his way out of trouble by inventing a series of false stories to try to explain the injuries and his wife fell under suspicion as a result of his deceit.

She remained under suspicion from June 2017 until Bearman finally came clean in January 2018.

Bearman, 28, was cleared of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a trial last month but admitted the lesser offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Judge Timothy Rose told him: "You were exceptionally violent and were later to describe shaking her forcefully twice and bringing her head down with force against a kitchen counter on two occasions."