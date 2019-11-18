Legal action dropped against crash victim's widow

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The couple met online in 2006 and were married in 2007 following a four-day engagement

The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run in Ukraine have dropped legal action against his widow who they previously alleged had murdered him.

Barry Pring, 47, was killed by a speeding car as he tried to hail a taxi on the hard shoulder of a dual carriageway in Kiev in 2008.

He was celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wife Julianna Moore.

The Devon businessman died while his wife had returned to a restaurant for a missing glove.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Friend Peter Clifford said Mr Pring had shared a concern that Ms Ziuzina was "gold digger" and that he was under her influence

Ms Moore, formerly known as Ganna Zuizina, "lost a dearly loved husband", Ms Moore's solicitor, John Cabot, said in a statement at the High Court.

As a result of the family's campaign against Ms Moore, she had been branded a "black widow" by parts of the media and the intrusion had "caused immense distress" to her, the court was told.

Mr Pring's family "unreservedly withdraws its allegations that Ms Moore murdered her husband", Mr Cabot said.

"Ms Moore is gratified that the family's proceedings have been resolved in her favour."

Image copyright Barry Pring Image caption A post-mortem examination said Mr Pring died from multiple injuries

The couple met online in 2006 and were married in 2007 following a four-day engagement.

At Mr Pring's inquest in January 2017, his family said they were "sure" he was killed for his money by his Ukrainian wife.

His death was initially treated as an accident, but was reclassified as murder after pressure from his family in 2012.