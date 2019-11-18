Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alexander Lewis-Ranwell has denied murdering three people

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of three elderly people in Exeter earlier this year.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell entered his pleas at the opening of his case at Exeter Crown Court.

The 28-year-old from Croyde, Braunton, is accused of murdering Anthony Payne, 80, who lived in Bonhay Road.

On the same day, 10 February 2019, he is accused of murdering twins Roger and Richard Carter, both 84, at the house they shared in Cowick Lane.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell spoke to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to the charges.

Image caption The body of Anthony Payne - known as Tony - was found at his house

Mr Payne was found dead at his Bonhay Road house on 11 February.

The Carter brothers were found dead in their home on Cowick Lane the following day.

After the jury was sworn in the judge, Mrs Justice May, asked them to return to court on Wednesday afternoon to hear the prosecution open the case.

The trial, expected to last about two weeks, continues.