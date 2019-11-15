Man hit by car over railings onto Plymouth dual carriageway
- 15 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was seriously injured when a car hit him so hard he was knocked over railings on to a dual carriageway below.
The victim was walking on a flyover at Merafield Lane, Plympton near Plymouth when he landed on the the A38.
The crash forced the closure of the road in both directions but it has since been reopened.
Forensic officers are carrying out investigations on the flyover, which remains closed, police said.