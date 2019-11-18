Image caption The Tamar Bridge connects Devon and Cornwall

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on 12 December for the third time since 2015.

Devon and Cornwall and the wider south west is home to England's longest stretch of coastline, Europe's biggest naval base and some very interesting marginal seats.

Issues including health, transport, defence and the economy are likely to be at the centre of the electoral battleground.

