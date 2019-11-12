Image copyright Unknown Image caption Paul Brown, also known as Paul Smart, allegedly raped models at his photography studio

A photographer accused of raping seven models kept a "black book" of his "conquests", a court heard.

Paul Brown, 41, rated each sexual encounter in the 37-page book seized by police, including his wife.

Mr Brown, also known as Paul Smart, from Okehampton, Devon, allegedly assaulted women at his industrial estate studio between 2012 and 2018.

He denies 18 rapes against seven women, three of sexual assault, one of assault by penetration and six of voyeurism.

'Sexual needs'

Exeter Crown Court heard that he set up a fake model agency and told the women he was casting for adult films.

Mr Brown allegedly persuaded models into attending photo shoots at his studio in Okehampton with ads on social media for his fake agency Model South West.

When they got there he told them they needed to agree to more and more explicit acts if they were to succeed as models, the court was told.

But none of the women ever got any modelling work or received any payment as a result of the shoots.

David Sapiecha, prosecuting, said the book showed "obsessed" Mr Brown's "motivation" was his "sexual needs".

In the book he detailed the size of women's breasts and exactly what types of sex they took part in.

Mr Sapiecha said one entry, relating to one of the rape complainants, contained the code FK, indicating he had intercourse with her.

"It is a personal sexual document," he said. "His wife is in there. She gets 9 out of 10.

"He is a man so obsessed that he needs to write it down, to grade people, so he ensures he knows what he has done with them.

"He may well have been proud of it, I don't know."

The case continues.