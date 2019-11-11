Image caption Paul Brown created an online presence for a fictitious modelling agency, Models South West, to reel in his alleged victims, the court heard

A professional photographer raped and sexually assaulted vulnerable women who wanted to be models, a court has heard.

Paul Brown, 41, also made recordings of women for his own sexual gratification, Exeter Crown Court was told.

He assaulted the women aged between 18 and 66 at his studio in Okehampton, Devon, to satisfy his "sleazy, sordid, sexual appetite" the prosecution said.

Brown, also known as Paul Smart, of Richards Close, Okehampton, denies all charges including 18 counts of rape.

David Sapiecha, for the prosecution, told the court Mr Brown created an online presence for a fictitious modelling agency, Models South West, to approach his alleged victims.The fake agency contacted women on Facebook and other social media and booked them in for studio appointments at Mr Brown's studio.

'Chatty and charming'

Mr Brown also targeted women who went to his studio for family photographs.

Mr Sapiecha said: "Women would turn up thinking they were there for a test shoot that he would send on to Models South West so they could decide if the women had potential to be taken on their books.

"In reality the women were there for him to have sex with. He would take pictures to keep up the charade and potentially to enjoy later."

The prosecution said the "chatty and charming" photographer preyed on women with low self-esteem.

Mr Sapiecha said: "He told them they could earn thousands of pounds for a sex scene once taken on by an agency."

Just before the shoot Mr Brown would step in to take part in the sex scene.

Mr Brown has been charged with 18 counts of rape against seven different victims.

He has also been charged with six counts of voyeurism against six victims, three counts of sexual assault against three victims and one of assault by penetration.

The trial continues.