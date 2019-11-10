Devon

Driver dies after hitting wall in Plymouth

  • 10 November 2019
Junction Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Ferndale Road and North Prospect Road

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall.

Police said it happened at the junction of Ferndale Road and North Prospect Road in Plymouth just after 01:30 GMT. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

The local man, 25, was cut free from the red Ford C-Max by Devon and Somerset fire officers and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites