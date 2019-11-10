Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Ferndale Road and North Prospect Road

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall.

Police said it happened at the junction of Ferndale Road and North Prospect Road in Plymouth just after 01:30 GMT. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

The local man, 25, was cut free from the red Ford C-Max by Devon and Somerset fire officers and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.