Care worker left dementia patients soaked in urine

Image copyright Christopher Quevatre Image caption Teddy Baker abused patients during night shifts at Greenslades Nursing Home

A carer who mocked dementia patients and left them in urine-soaked clothes has been found guilty of ill treatment by a medical worker.

Teddy Baker, 32, committed the offences while working night shifts at Greenslades Nursing Home in Exeter in 2016 and 2017.

He was caught after three colleagues reported him to an NHS authority.

Baker, from Exeter, cried as a jury at the city's crown court found him guilty of nine out of 10 charges.

The court heard he pulled a urine-soaked vest over the face of a male patient and put his hand over the mouth of a female patient to stop her screaming.

He also laughed and mocked the victims who were in such an advanced stage of dementia they were incapable of speaking.

Another patient upset Baker, who repeatedly pushed her back into an armchair as she tried to get up.

None of the patients were deemed capable of giving interviews to the police.

Baker denied all the allegations and told the jury that the only abuse at the home was carried out by two of his three accusers.

His colleagues told jurors they were disgusted by the way he treated patients and felt bullied and intimidated by him.

Judge Timothy Rose told Baker that he would be banned from working with vulnerable adults and possibly children by the Disclosure and Barring Service.

He adjourned the case for a probation report and released him on bail but told him he may still receive an immediate prison sentence.

Baker is due to be sentenced on 20 December.