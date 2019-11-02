Image caption Hannah Bragg was a Year 10 pupil at Tavistock College

A 16-year-old boy has admitted supplying drugs to a teenage girl who later died.

Hannah Bragg, from Tavistock, Devon, died after taking MDMA in a field last June.

Appearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday, the youth plead guilty to supplying a quantity of MDMA to Hannah on 23 June.

He denied four joint offences concerning the supply of Class A drugs between April and June last year.

A trial for the four remaining offences has been set by Judge Paul Darlow for 27 April and is expected to last four days.

The teenager will stand trial alongside another 16-year-old boy.

Both have been released on bail.