Image copyright Peter Heaton-Jones Image caption Peter Heaton-Jones was elected as MP for North Devon in 2015

Peter Heaton-Jones has announced he will be standing down from his role as a Conservative MP at the upcoming general election.

The former journalist has represented the constituency of North Devon since 2015.

In a letter to his party association, Mr Heaton Jones said he couldn't commit to another five years after a change in his "family circumstances".

He called it a "purely personal decision".

"I think it is telling that a relatively high number of MPs are deciding to stand down," he said, after describing his tenure as "one of the most intense periods in recent political history".