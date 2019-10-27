Image copyright Luke Pollard Image caption The attack was a "slur against gay people" said Luke Pollard

An anti-gay "slur" has been daubed on a Labour MP's office - less than a week after it was first targeted by vandals.

Graffiti, sprayed in red paint on the window and walls of Luke Pollard's office in Plymouth, accused him of being a "pedo".

Devonport MP Mr Pollard, who is gay, said the "common slur against gay people" did not "speak for the people of Plymouth".

Office workers were seen scrubbing paint off the walls on Sunday morning.

Image caption Office workers clear the graffiti which was sprayed on the window and walls of the office

Mr Pollard, whose Frankfort Gate office was also vandalised on 20 October, issued a video message offering to "sit down" with the culprit and talk.

He praised the "most incredible and positive reaction from people in Plymouth" in response to the earlier incident.

"Lots of people dropped into the office and asked about me and my team's safety and welfare," he said.

His offer to sit down and talk with the vandals still stood "but they need to be aware that hate and abuse will not silence me in standing up for our city and its people".

"The persons who did this are clearly very angry about something," he said.

"The brave thing to do now is have that conversation with me."

Police confirmed they were investigating criminal damage at the office.