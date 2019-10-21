Image copyright Luke Pollard Image caption Luke Pollard said the best way to deal with hate and abuse "is to build bridges not walls"

Graffiti has been daubed on the constituency office of a Labour MP.

A spray-painted message on a door at Luke Pollard's office in Frankfort Gate, Plymouth reads: "Die Blair".

Mr Pollard, who has represented Plymouth Sutton and Devonport since 2017, said the graffiti attack happened on Sunday night.

He has invited the attacker to "have a conversation with me", adding there was "no place for hate" in Plymouth. The attack has been reported to police.

Mr Pollard said his office remained open and members of staff were safe and well following the attack.

In a message on his website, the MP said: "The best way to deal with rising hate and abuse is to build bridges not walls.

"The individual who did this is clearly concerned about something so much they will commit a criminal act to voice their concerns.

"I hope they're concerned enough to have a conversation."

Mr Pollard said his office was still open, his staff "deserve to work in safe and secure workplace" and the graffiti would be removed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been asked to comment.