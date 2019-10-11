Image copyright Jersey Heritage Image caption The volunteers used Neolithic techniques including mud daubing and thatching

A 20m (65ft) long replica Neolithic longhouse built with the "hard work" of 140 volunteers has won an Association of Heritage Interpretation (AHI) award.

The building in Jersey was given the Discover Heritage Award after being shortlisted in the Volunteer and Community Projects category.

Jersey Heritage said it was "delighted" to receive the "prestigious" award.

The longhouse took almost two years to build and opened to the public in March.

It was constructed using authentic Neolithic techniques, including mud daubing, thatching and bark-stripping.

Julia Coutanche, Jersey Heritage's volunteers co-ordinator, said: "Congratulations and a huge thank you to all our volunteers who spent nearly two years building the Neolithic longhouse, and to those who continue to be involved in the project.

"Without their hard work, this wonderful building for learning, interpretation and experimental archaeology at La Hougue Bie would not be possible."

The AHI awards takes place every two years and recognises outstanding cultural and natural heritage interpretation in Britain and Ireland.