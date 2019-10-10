Image copyright Police Image caption Bobo Faki was part of a London gang that sold drugs in Devon

A member of a county lines gang that used teenagers as young as 13 to deliver drugs has been jailed.

Bobo Faki, 20, was part of a gang making at least £500,000 profit a year from drug deals in Exeter, Devon, and moving the cash to London.

He was jailed for nine and a half years at Exeter Crown Court for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Six other members of the same gang were jailed last month.

County lines is where urban drug gangs expand their markets for crack cocaine and heroin into smaller towns.

'Despicable trade'

Judge Timothy Rose said it was "a despicable trade" which blighted or ended lives.

He told the court that even after Faki was arrested in 2018 and released under investigation, he continued dealing and "carried on regardless".

The court heard Faki, from East Ham in London, was 18 when he was "seduced into criminality" and became part of the group.

The gang recruited four people aged between 13 and 16 to help deliver the drugs.

Faki was also sentenced for supplying heroin and cocaine in the Kent area and will serve his sentence in a Young Offenders' Institution.

The gang boasted about their illegal activity on social media and even mocked the police saying "they can never defeat us".

Det Sgt Matt Lawrence, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "The gang would brazenly show off their ill-gotten gains... filming themselves during drug runs to Exeter and bringing back to London, sharing these videos on Snapchat."