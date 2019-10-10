Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption See the elephants going on show around Plymouth

Funding for more than 300 hospice patients has been raised from the sale of elephant statues.

The elephants - painted by local artists, and based on the Elmer books by David McKee - had been dotted around Plymouth for 10 weeks.

The Elmer's Big Parade sculptures raised £323,750 for St Luke's Hospice, a charity which provides end-of-life care.

Plymouth-based artist Brian Pollards's elephant raised the most at £36,000.

The funding will go towards treating people in their own homes.