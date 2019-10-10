Image copyright Google Image caption Sophie Bond, 30, was lying in the road after an evening drinking when she was struck and killed

A drunk driver who ran over a woman lying on a road in Torquay has been jailed for four and a half years.

Jason Frost, 53, admitted death by careless driving whilst over the alcohol limit.

Frost, of Marine Drive, Paignton, was twice the legal limit when he struck Sophie Bond and drove away without stopping, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The victim had been drinking and attempted to lie down on Torbay Road several times.

Ms Bond, 30, told a friend attempting to dissuade her from remaining in the road she was "comfortable" where she was.

Other cars managed to avoid her on the well-lit road, but Frost failed to break or stop to check on her after hitting her.

Frost has a previous drinking and driving conviction from 2008.

'Insult to injury'

Judge Peter Johnson also banned Frost from driving for eight years.

He said Frost had "massively underestimated his consumption" and must have drunk at least eight pints before getting behind the wheel.

Judge Johnson added that Ms Bond had been "visible to other road users" and Frost would have been able to see her "lying fatally injured in the carriageway" as he drove way.

Frost told police he had only drunk two pints before driving back to his hotel, claiming that music in his van meant he did not know the collision had occurred.

The victim's sister, Stacey, read a statement to the court, telling Frost he had "killed a piece" of their family that day.

She added: "Saying you had no idea you ran over her adds insult to injury. We will never see her cheeky smile again."