Sheep injured in 'savage' attack in Devon field
Four sheep have been put down after suffering "horrific" injuries when they were attacked in a field.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers in Totnes said on Facebook that 15 animals were injured early on Sunday in a field in the South Brent area of Devon.
Officers said four of them had to be "immediately shot" after being found, "having endured a night lying with much of their insides ripped out".
It was suspected two dogs were responsible, they added.
The animals which had to be put down after the attack - believed to have happened between 00:00 BST and 02:00 - included two lambs.
It was "deeply distressing for the farmer", police said.
Officers added the picture they posted on social media of one surviving animal - a ewe with "chunks of its body ripped out" - was "the only photograph suitable to publicly show".