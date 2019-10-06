Image caption A recovery operation to lift the bus from the field was completed on Sunday morning

A passenger injured when a double-decker bus overturned has described the emergency services as "heroes".

Lisa Grice, who was trapped on the top deck and rescued through a hole cut in the roof, said paramedics arrived on the scene in under 10 minutes.

Thirty-seven people were injured, up to eight of them seriously, when the bus came off the A385 near Totnes in Devon.

"I know the emergency services are having severe cuts, but they're the true heroes of that day," she said.

Mrs Grice, a care worker from Paignton, said: "The bus started swerving and losing control, it was rattling and then we just rolled into the field."

Police have said the bus driver was not arrested, but was helping them with their inquiries.

Image copyright Olly Tayler

Mrs Grice was treated for soft tissue damage and bruising at Torbay Hospital, however she said that several people she had helped keep calm during the rescue were more badly hurt.

One man had severe chest pains and a woman had badly cut her arm.

"All of the emergency services, I can't praise them enough," Mrs Grice added.

Image copyright Catherine Serjeant

Dr Alex Rowe, a volunteer doctor who helped passengers, described it as a "dramatic scene".

"The number of casualties can almost overwhelm the response, which is why you have to be really organised."

He added: "It was absolutely massive, I've never seen so many emergency vehicles and personnel on one site."

Stagecoach South West said it had provided police with CCTV footage to help the investigation into what caused the crash.