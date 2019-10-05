Totnes bus crash: Passengers rescued after double-decker overturns
- 5 October 2019
A double-decker bus has overturned in Devon, leaving people trapped inside.
The vehicle crashed on the A385 between Totnes and Paignton, at about 11:00 BST.
All the passengers have now been freed by the emergency services, who have declared a major incident. Police have closed the road in both directions and asked people to avoid the area.
It is unclear how many people have been injured or what the extent of their injuries are.