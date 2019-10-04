Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rachel Murrell's letter calls for a "forensic investigation" into the collapse of Thomas Cook

A former cabin manager at Thomas Cook has walked from Devon to press the government about the management of the collapsed airline.

Rachel Murrell, 41, walked more than 200 miles from Kingsteignton, arriving at Downing Street to join colleagues' protests.

More than 9,000 workers lost their jobs after the sudden demise of the company.

Former Thomas Cook staff are demanding that workers are paid owed wages and directors repay bonuses.

Ms Murrell, who had worked for Thomas Cook for 20 years, said in a letter to Boris Johnson that there should be an "in depth, forensic investigation" into what happened.

She said it was "odd" that the business was able to pay the directors "huge bonuses".

And she said it was "even more strange" that sister airline Condor, "bailed out by the German government, is now advertising for crew to work on the old Thomas Cook routes".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rachel Murrell walked 200 miles to question Thomas Cook

The union Unite has accused the government of allowing the profitable airline side of the Thomas Cook business to collapse into compulsory liquidation, while Thomas Cook's subsidiaries in Germany, Spain and Scandinavia were able to continue to fly after receiving support from their respective governments.

Oliver Richardson, Unite national officer, said the "sudden collapse" had left many workers "desperate and with no income."

The union was urging banks, mortgage lenders and landlords to give workers "the breathing space they need to get back on their feet".