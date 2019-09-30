Image copyright Sally Jeffery Image caption The car was eventually found not far from where Connor Spear and his mum had been searching

A car that was lost for a week after the festival-going owner forgot where it was parked has been located.

Connor Spear, 19, nicknamed "Fun-time Frankie" by his family, could not find the car after parking it near the Tokyo World festival in Bristol.

A man phoned the family on Sunday night to say he he had been cycling past Mr Spear's car every day for a week.

He must wait until the weekend to be reunited with his "pride and joy", but is "very relieved" it has been found.

Apprentice electrician Mr Spear, described as "ditsy", had been planning on leaving the car at his hotel when he made the drive from his home in Plymouth to Bristol the weekend before last.

However, his friends were struggling to find a taxi to the festival, so he offered them a lift.

He parked near the festival's Eastville Park site, but it was only after the event had finished he realised he had no idea where he had left the Vauxhall Corsa.

Image copyright Sally Jeffery Image caption The teenager and his mum Sally Jeffery went back to Bristol to look for the car

His mum Sally Jeffery said: "He was due home on the Monday, but when I managed to get hold of him he said 'Mum, I've literally lost my car'."

"He loves partying, and festivals - he's just got back from Ibiza," she added.

The teenager and his friends managed to get a lift home, and Mr Spear then returned to Bristol with his mum the following weekend - but their search proved futile.

"About 10 minutes after I put a Facebook post up, a man called to say he cycles past the car every day on his way to work," said Ms Jeffery.

The man who called them had actually met Mr Spear after the festival, and helped him find a taxi.

The car the teenager bought after passing his test two years ago is apparently "as he left it", but he will not be able to collect it until the weekend.