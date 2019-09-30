Breeze block dropped through car windscreen on A361
- 30 September 2019
A breeze block was deliberately dropped from a bridge through the windscreen of a car, police said.
It was dropped from a footbridge on the A361 near Barnstaple, Devon, on to a hire car at about 03:13 BST, police tweeted.
Officers said "incredibly" there were no injuries in what they described as a "shocking incident".
Supt Toby Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Clearly this could have been so much worse."
It happened on a stretch of road between Whiddon Valley and the Bishops Tawton roundabout.