Image copyright NWDevonPolice/Twitter Image caption A senior police officer said it "could have been so much worse"

A breeze block was deliberately dropped from a bridge through the windscreen of a car, police said.

It was dropped from a footbridge on the A361 near Barnstaple, Devon, on to a hire car at about 03:13 BST, police tweeted.

Officers said "incredibly" there were no injuries in what they described as a "shocking incident".

Supt Toby Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Clearly this could have been so much worse."

It happened on a stretch of road between Whiddon Valley and the Bishops Tawton roundabout.