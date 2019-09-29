Image caption The man and woman were found south of Bellever in Dartmoor National Park

Two people and a dog had to be rescued from moorland after reporting they had become bogged down during a camping trip in "extremely poor" weather.

The emergency services were called to Dartmoor National Park in Devon at 02:07 BST on Sunday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the pair, in their late 20s, did not know where they were and had poor mobile telephone reception.

Police said they were found at 06:30 suffering from slight hypothermia.

The fire service said the poor network signal made it difficult for services to pinpoint their location and extra fire units had to be called in "due to the extremely poor weather conditions".

Ian Lowcock, one of the search managers for Dartmoor Search and Rescue, said: "We were called in the early hours of the morning to two people who were reportedly stuck and cold in the area around Laughter Hole."

'Perfectly normal'

Mr Lowcock said two search parties were sent on to the moor, working in partnership with police, the fire service and the ambulance service's hazardous area response team (HART).

The man and woman were found "cold but otherwise OK", he said.

They were checked over by paramedics.

Mr Lowcock said it had been the pair's intention to stay overnight on the moor.

"It is perfectly normal and reasonable to do that," he said.

"It is not something we would judge. People go out and camp in all weathers and actually there is a lot of pleasure to be had camping in bad weather.

"If people are in trouble we will go out and help them."