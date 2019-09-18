Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Vanessa George was ruled by the Parole Board to no longer pose a "significant risk"

Paedophile nursery worker Vanessa George has been released from prison, the BBC has been told.

The 49-year-old was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing children at a Plymouth nursery.

A source told the Victoria Derbyshire programme she had been released from prison earlier.

The Parole Board has said George no longer poses "a significant risk" and would be subject to strict licence conditions.

The Probation Service said she would not be allowed to return to Devon and Cornwall.

Her release has been described as "sickening" by the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

Image caption Little Ted's nursery was closed following the discovery of abuse of young children

Luke Pollard said: "She should not be released at all. She still refuses to name the babies and toddlers that she abused and the sheer level of anger and disgust that families here in Plymouth feel about this cannot be underestimated.

"I don't think you can show genuine remorse for a crime like this when you are refusing to name the children that you, she abused.

"And I also think the whole system around parole here isn't valuing the voice of victims well enough."

In July, the Parole Board said George would never be allowed to work with children would be placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of her life.