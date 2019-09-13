Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Dylan Barnes threatened Max Wiseman before punching him 10 times

A man who lunged at his friend's groin with a knife, threatening to cut off his penis, has been jailed.

Dylan Barnes, 20, accused Max Wiseman of attempting to seduce girlfriend Kelsey Vinnicombe after a drunken night out, Exeter Crown Court heard.

He "slashed" at Mr Wiseman's genitals and knocked out Ms Vinnicombe, 18, when she attempted to intervene.

Barnes, who was also convicted of attacking a shopkeeper, was sentenced to five years and 10 months.

Gary Nelson, prosecuting, told the court the trio had ended up in bed after going out in Exmouth in January.

'Fortunately not stabbed'

Barnes, who had taken anxiety medication, awoke and began punching and kicking Mr Wiseman, the prosecutor said.

He then fetched a kitchen knife, punched his victim 10 times and slashed at his genitals with the blade, Mr Nelson said.

Miss Vinnicombe tried to intervene but was hit in the face and knocked unconscious.

Sentencing, recorder Timothy Kenefick told Barnes: "You have a tendency to lose control and behave violently, especially when drugs and alcohol are involved.

"You slashed and lunged towards his groin and threatened to cut off his penis.

"Fortunately, you did not stab him."

Barnes, of Marypole Road, Exeter, admitted causing actual bodily harm to Mr Wiseman and battery against Ms Vinnicombe.

He was also found guilty of an unprovoked attack on shopkeeper James Gilbey-Scott in Exeter last June.

The court heard Barnes and a friend attacked Mr Gilbey-Scott, punching him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him in the face.

He sustained a broken eye socket which continues to affect his eyesight 15 months later.

Barnes, who had denied causing grievous bodily harm, was sentenced to five years in prison for the attack.

He was given a further six months for the assault on Mr Wiseman, and four months for breaching a restraining order against Miss Vinnicombe.