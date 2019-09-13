Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Vanessa George has been deemed eligible for parole

A paedophile nursery worker who sexually abused children in her care will be banned from her home county when she is released from prison.

Vanessa George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing children at a Plymouth nursery.

In July, the Parole Board said she had been judged eligible for parole under strict conditions.

The Probation Service said she would not be allowed to return to Devon and Cornwall when she is released.

George took photographs on her phone of her abusing children in her care at Little Ted's nursery and swapped indecent images over the internet.

When she is released from prison, she will be subjected to "strict licence conditions" and an "unusually large exclusion zone", including not being allowed to return to the West Country.

Image caption Little Ted's nursery was closed following the discovery of abuse of young children

Chief probation officer Sonia Crozier said she understood why the prospects of George's release was "so worrying to so many people, particularly in Plymouth where memories of her abuse are still vivid and frightening".

In an open letter to the people of Plymouth, she said George would "also never be allowed to work with children again and will be on the sex offenders' register for the rest of her life."

"If she breaches any of these conditions or if her probation officer thinks there is an increasing chance she might re-offend, she can be immediately recalled to prison," she said.

George has named some of her victims but has been accused of deliberately hiding information that would properly pinpoint those in the pictures she took.

Child protection officers have visited 180 children thought to have had contact with George, who admitted taking up to eight pictures a day while on duty.

In her letter, Ms Crozier said 21 families had taken up an offer of support in the wake of George's crimes.

"Any parent who wants to receive this service will have a dedicated victim liaison officer who will keep them updated about any new developments in George's case," she said.