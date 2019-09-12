Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Maciej Wasiewicz punched his friend unconscious before hitting him with the microwave

A man who slammed a microwave oven into his friend's head in a fight at their home has been jailed.

Maciej Wasiewicz, 32, used it "as a weapon" to hit Damien Bakalarz after knocking him unconscious in a drunken brawl, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The victim suffered facial fractures and a bleed on the brain in the attack in Torquay, Devon, in June.

Wasiewicz, of Torquay, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Sentencing, Judge Peter Johnson said: "This was a sustained attack using a microwave as a weapon."

Wasiewicz, of Tor Church Road, and Mr Bakalarz had been drinking vodka in a nearby cemetery in the morning, before a fight broke out at the house in Tor Church Road where they both had rooms.

'Turned to drink'

Mr Bakalarz started the fight for reasons that were unclear, but Wasiewicz repeatedly punched him until he was unconscious, the court heard.

The judge said: "The attack continued with you slamming a microwave into his head."

The condition of Mr Bakalarz had improved but he would need "continued supervision for some time to come", Judge Johnson added.

Defending, Lee Bremridge said Wasiewicz was a trained engineer who had moved from Poland to the UK in 2016.

He said: "The weapon used to cause the injury was not the most obvious."

Mr Bremridge said Wasiewicz had worked in construction but when that job ended he had turned to drink.