Image copyright Google Image caption Cannings was returning home to Exeter from the Torbay Arena when the trailer became detached in Belgrave Road

A driver's "sloppy behaviour" caused a trailer and a water scooter to hit and seriously injure two pedestrians, a court has heard.

Ellen Sweet and Annette Bryant received rib and arm injuries and Mrs Sweet also suffered a gash to her face after being hit in Torquay on 6 April.

Bradley Cannings, 45, was driving his car in Belgrave Road with the scooter on a trailer when they became detached.

He admitted careless driving and was fined £600.

The businessman, of Woodwater Lane, Exeter, also received six points on his license.

Exeter Crown Court heard the trailer was connected to the car by a ball hitch that failed. There should also have been a second securing line but it had not been put in place.

Judge David Evans said: "As a result of your sloppy behaviour the trailer became detached and caused quite significant injury to two pedestrians."