Image copyright Police Image caption Jason Carr will serve a minimum of 14 years and two months in prison

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his girlfriend after they returned home from having dinner out.

Jason Carr strangled Sarah Fuller in April, having started a relationship after moving into her Exeter home as a lodger six months earlier.

Exeter Crown Court heard how Carr phoned police after initially fleeing the scene and said "basically, I have killed my girlfriend".

The judge said the mother of two had suffered "a terrible death".

The pair had been arguing during dinner on 16 April, with friends saying they had been "sniping" at each other.

Image copyright Family Image caption Sarah Fuller was in a relationship with Carr when he strangled her

Carr, 35, strangled her and left her partially naked body on the bed before cycling away from the scene.

At 04:30 on 17 April he called police from a mile and a half away and confessed to the killing.

He told officers: "Basically, I have killed my girlfriend. We have been arguing for months and months and months and tonight I strangled her."

The jury was told how the pair had previously split up for a time, with Ms Fuller, 35, telling friends Carr was "a grade A psycho".

She took Carr back a few weeks before she was killed.

Judge Peter Carr told him: "You strangled her with a tight grip for around 30 seconds. She last thing she would have seen was the face of the man who was killing her and taking her away from her children.

"This was a terrible death. She struggled but you were too strong and too determined to kill her. I have no doubt you intended to kill her."

The court was told Carr was remorseful and suffered from depression as the result of sexual abuse in childhood.

He will serve a minimum of 14 years and two months in jail.