Organisers of a Parkrun have agreed to avoid lakeside paths at a nature reserve after concerns were raised over wildlife being disturbed.

The fears were raised when Torbay Council granted permission to hundreds of runners to use Clennon Valley Lakes.

Friends of Clennon Lakes argued the event could drive away birds that migrate there during the winter.

At a public meeting, council Deputy Leader Darren Cowell said runners had agreed to avoid the paths.

Friends of Clennon Lakes expressed disappointment in the council for failing to consult the group over the decision.

The lake paths had been put in place by volunteers with a £10,000 grant from Tesco as part of restoration works of the nature reserve.

Clennon Valley Lakes was designated a County Wildlife Site in 2011.